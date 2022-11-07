Electrifying EV Conversions Take Center Stage At SEMA 2022

Near the EV-focused section dubbed "SEMA Electrified," I visited with Abe Choe, Head of Business Development at carbon-fiber specialists ADRO. Standing next to a pair of ADRO's modified vehicles including, fittingly, a slammed and carbon-trimmed Tesla Model 3, Choe and I bounced off the walls about the sheer number of customized Teslas dotting SEMA's 1.7 miles of booths, lineups, and drifting extravaganzas. I speculated that maybe most Tesla buyers want to feel that their electric commuter cars might be more special than just another solution to a problem.

"The truth is, really, electric cars still aren't super convenient," Choe told me. "People who buy them are more about getting in on what's new, they want future tech and that crazy performance."

All the carbon-fiber pieces that ADRO builds for front splitters, side skirts, rear diffusers, and spoilers—not to mention mirror caps and interior trim pieces—serve the same purpose as rims, brightly colored wraps, and exotic air suspension systems. Namely, they help EVs look and feel as fun as the straight-line acceleration made possible by instantaneously available torque.

Still, that gut-wrenching performance is no joke and videos of Teslas, Porsche Taycans, or Lucid Airs blowing modern muscle cars away at the drag strip undoubtedly help to nudge the general public along the road to electrification. Elon Musk—flaws and all—recognized that fact early on and now, even diehard internal-combustion devotees seem ready to jump on the bandwagon.