5 Of The Best MG Cars Ever Made

Before establishing Morris Garages (MG) in 1924, company founder William Morris honed his craft by building and repairing bicycles in the early 1910s. But as the internal combustion engine paved the way for horseless carriages, Morris established Morris Garages to sell and service motor cars of various marquees and hired a young Cecil Kimber to manage the shop. However, Kimber had a knack for design and engineering. He soon found himself tinkering with brand-new Morris Oxfords in the garage and turning them into re-bodied Kimber Specials with MG badges.

By 1928, the MG Six, or 18/80, debuted at the London Motor Show. Although based on the Morris Six, it came with a modified and stiffer chassis and a 60-horsepower six-cylinder engine with dual carburetors and overhead camshafts. The automaker started racing in 1930 and has since been known for producing roofless two-seat sports cars and sporty sedans.

EA Photography/Shutterstock

William Morris sold MG to Morris Motors in 1935 before the automaker became part of the British Motor Corporation and British Leyland in the early 1950s and 1970s. MG is now part of the Chinese auto giant SAIC (Shanghai Automobile Industry Corporation) and has a revamped lineup of cars, crossovers, and electric vehicles. Looking back at MG's glorious history, here are some of the best cars to wear the MG badge.