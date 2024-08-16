2025 Rimac Nevera R First Look: Numbers To Make Your Head Spin (And How They Did It)

Last year at Monterey Car Week, I drove the Rimac Nevera Time Attack Edition, which celebrated a record-setting EV lap around the Nurburgring. As the quickest production car of all time, with impressive handling to match such brutal acceleration, the Nevera literally left my neck sore for days afterward.

As fast as the Nevera might be, however, eponymous founder Mate Rimac has admitted that sales have been a bit slow. Perhaps the prospect of an all-electric hypercar at this price point just pales in comparison to V12-powered (or W16, or V16) internal-combustion drama. The Nevera definitely attempts to spread the gospel of electric technology, and the results cannot accurately be called anything but impressive, but the design also looked slightly outdated. Perhaps too understated, if anything, for a car priced well into the seven figures.

Now, at this year's incarnation of The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering, Rimac unveiled a new R spec for the Nevera that solves many of those concerns. A new design emphasizes the transition to a sportier ethos that matches an upgraded drivetrain with more power, more advanced battery technology allowing for better charging, and physical upgrades to performance parts, as well. The result arrived in Monterey ready to prove itself even faster, and of course, more expensive, as well. On the immaculate lawns of The Quail, I quizzed Bugatti (and now Rimac) designer Frank Heyl about how the Nevera R attempts to improve something already so undeniably impressive.

