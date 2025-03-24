AMG's New E 53 Hybrid Flirts With Disaster, But One Thing Absolutely Saves It

As Mercedes-Benz continues to backtrack on EV commitments, the next in line of plug-in hybrids from AMG hits the streets this year. The E-Class sedan now receives the AMG battery assist treatment, though not bearing the "E Performance" badging of previous models that featured F1-derived electrical componentry.

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid therefore lacks both the sheer size and the performance of the S 63 E Performance that debuted a year and a half ago, seeming to serve as a perfect test case for whether buyers prefer all-out power or maximized range in a BHEV. The E delivers a solid amount of both, with up to 604 horsepower on tap, but probably leans more toward range with a 42-mile fully electric rating.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

Clearly, Mercedes and AMG want to find a happy middle ground for each model across the lineup, and a more daily drivable E-Class may better slot into the increasingly minute luxury sedan market.