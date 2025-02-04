Big Changes Are Coming To BMW In 2025

BMW fans have a lot to be excited about for 2025. There's a new M5 that has already proven to be an absolute monster on the track and on the street. The new 2-Series continues its reign as one of the best entry level sport sedans on the market, and the X3 brings the same mass market appeal for a new model year. As good as the M5, 2-Series, and X3 are, those changes are to be expected and aren't exactly what you would call monumental.

However, that doesn't mean that BMW is content to rest on its laurels and just offer a few updates to the lineup here and there as 2025 continues. That couldn't be farther from the truth. BMW's biggest changes for 2025 come in the form of an entirely new electric car platform and concurrent architecture that has the potential to spread outside of a bespoke model to the rest of a future lineup and make BMW a much more serious player in the electric vehicle market.