BMW's Next-Gen Electric SUV Is Hiding In Plain Sight, With One Detail Fans Will Love

BMW may have teased us with retro-futuristic electric sedans, but the German automaker will be taking no chances when it launches its next-generation EVs in 2025. "It must be an X," BMW board member Jochen Holler says of the fast-approaching electric revamp's debut model, referring to the wildly popular series of SUVs that comfortably outsell its sedan, coupe, and convertible counterparts. Whetting the appetite as to just what that first model will look like is the responsibility of this, the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X.

While the new aesthetic might grab you, it's what's under the sheet metal that BMW is counting on to make its next-generation electric vehicles more competitive. Neue Klasse isn't just a model but a complete architecture that will underpin a multitude of body styles (we've already seen what a Neue Klasse sedan might look like, even if production versions don't get the fancy color-changing e-paper bodywork and wheels).

BMW

The sixth generation of BMW's eDrive electric drivetrain stands to be no slouch, either. A combination of 800-volt architecture, new e-drive units — of which up to four can be supported — and new li-ion cells with more than 20% energy density amount to up to 30% more range and up to 30% faster charging rates. BMW estimates that 10 minutes plugged into a sufficiently potent charger could be enough to add 180+ miles of range.