BMW's Remote Parking Cars Won't Be Putting Valets Out Of Work

Like many manufacturers, BMW is putting a lot of effort into its self-driving systems. One of the more promising areas self driving tech could make an impact is in parking garages. BMW has been developing automatic parking systems for years now, and it's one of the areas Level 4 self driving tech is being put to good use.

BMW is backing the Automated Valet Parking (AVP) standard. Fellow German car builders, Audi and Mercedes, are also on board with the system and another German company, Bosch, developed it. The logic is, if each company had their own valet parking system, then adoption would be poor and customers would be frustrated. AVP uses sensors placed throughout the garage to feed vehicles information on their location, the location of free spots, and the whereabouts of other moving vehicles. Using that information, a car can find its way from a drop off point to a free spot and back, without anyone physically sitting in it.

The system is already up and running in Germany. Stuttgart Airport has it, and according to Bosch, 15 more garages will debut AVP by the end of 2023. But there is an alternative in the works which may be simpler to install, has the potential for wider adoption, and will leave fewer valets filing for unemployment.