2025 MINI Countryman SE ALL4 First Drive: Bigger Crossover, Better Value

Of the three-strong 2025 MINI Countryman range, it's the all-electric model that is undoubtedly the most interesting. Though it may not be the automaker's first full-EV, when it lands in U.S. dealerships this fall, it'll be the first of the Countryman series to ditch internal combustion altogether. That, along with this third-generation's uptick in practicality, could give MINI a strong competitor in a family crossover sweet spot.

The 2025 MINI Countryman SE ALL4 replaces the old plug-in hybrid version of the crossover, which though perky, never quite stood out among PHEVs with its mere 17 miles of range. This all-electric upgrade fixes that, with an estimated 245 miles of driving between charges. It also follows the 2025 Countryman JCW and Countryman S ALL4 in scaling up in size to satisfy not-unreasonable demands for more space and a fancier cabin.

Where retro personality alone may have made MINI buoyant at one point, these days it takes more to stand out of the crowd — especially in the face of some compelling compact electric crossovers. The new Countryman SE ALL4 may be bigger, then, but is it significantly better?