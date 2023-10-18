BMW, Mini And Rolls-Royce Join The NACS Party With Tesla Supercharger Access

A decade ago, when automakers were racing to develop the first mass-produced electric cars, their primary focus was on design, specifications, and overall range. The adoption of a universal, interoperable charging standard that is both brand-agnostic and widely accepted was not given much consideration. Ten years later, we are making progress in this initiative, with an ever-increasing number of automakers in the U.S. adopting the NACS (North American Charging Standard).

The latest company to join the NACS band is BMW, which recently confirmed that it will adopt the NACS standard for existing and future EVs sold under the BMW, Mini, and Rolls-Royce brands. The company announced that starting in 2025, all of its newly made EVs will make the official switch to NACS.

Developed by Tesla — and later opened up for use by anyone — NACS adoption has been on the rise in the U.S. in 2023. This year alone saw the entry of major players like Ford, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai Motor Group, Jaguar Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Polestar, Rivian, and Volvo to the NACS fold. With the addition of BMW and its brands to the list, the only major automaker yet to commit to NACS continues to be Toyota.