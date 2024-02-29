Ford's EVs Can Charge At Tesla Superchargers From Today: What You Need To Know

Ford's promised Tesla Supercharger access for EV drivers goes live today, with a free adapter promising to make public charging much more accessible for vehicles like the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning. It makes Ford the first automaker to carry through on its commitment to deliver Supercharger access in North America, though it's not quite as simple as finding a charger in Tesla's app and plugging it in.

As adapters go, Ford's NACS to CCS example is pretty straightforward. The Supercharger cable plugs in on one side; the adapter plugs into the Ford EV. If Plug & Charge for public chargers is activated, the charging session should begin automatically once the vehicle and charger have done their magic handshake. Drivers won't need the Tesla app at all, though they'll also be able to initiate charging sessions either through the FordPass app or their dashboard touchscreen.

Ford

The adapter is rated for 300A at 35C but can support 500A boost rates for up to 10 minutes. Thanks to that, Ford says it's confident it can achieve full charging rate performance of its current EVs at Superchargers. While other factors — like weather conditions and battery preconditioning — will impact charging speed, the adapter shouldn't be the bottleneck.

Once the session is finished, pressing the button by the charge port will release it. A physical interlock inside will prevent the NACS plug from being disconnected while the adapter is still hooked up to the EV so that it can't be unplugged while it's charging. The NACS latching system itself has a control pilot signal system, which will automatically end the session if removed. Finally, a pair of temperature sensors in the adapter can reduce charging speed if it heats up unduly, or interrupt charging completely in a worst-case scenario.