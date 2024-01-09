Mercedes And Will.i.am's Bizarre Car Instrument Gives A New Meaning To Traffic Jam

Mercedes-Benz wants your car to also be a musical instrument, and it has turned to artist will.i.am to make that happen at CES 2024. MBUX Sound Drive promises to take your experience from behind the wheel, and convert that into a unique song or audio soundscape. Down the line, though, Mercedes is hoping that it'll also become a collaborative music platform.

It's not will.i.am and Mercedes' first encounter, mind. The Mercedes Flip, unveiled in early 2022, was a one-off coupe developed by the rapper, automaker, and West Coast Customs, that made its debut at the Formula 1 Grand Prix USA in Miami. Based on a 2023 Mercedes AMG GT, the concept — complete with a new logo combining the three-pointed star with a bear's face — had a love-it-or-hate-it fascia inspired by the G-Class SUV, and rear-hinged doors.

MBUX Sound Drive, in comparison, seems fairly normal. In fact, we've seen Mercedes look to dynamically-generated audio in vehicles before: The electronic warbling audible to those inside of the automaker's EVs, for example, is generated on-the-fly, based on how the car is being driven.