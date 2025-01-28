2026 BMW iX: New Features, Design, And Lower Price Of Entry

BMW has updated its iX EV SUV and has revealed all of the electrified details for the 2026 model year. Starting off, three trims will be offered, all benefitting from a dual-motor setup. As is often the case with any electric car as it matures in the production cycle, BMW has lowered the price of entry. The 2025 BMW iX started in the xDrive50 trim at $87,250 for the privilege. Now, that price has been slashed fairly significantly to $75,150 for the iX in the newly announced xDrive45 trim. The xDrive45 generates 402 horsepower and its 100.1 kilowatt-hour battery has a range of an estimated 312 miles.

BMW

The iX xDrive60 sits at the middle of the pack, starting at $88,500. Its drivetrain consists of a 113.4 kilowatt-hour battery and a pair of electric motors that make a combined 536 horsepower. It has the highest range numbers of the new iX, with BMW stating an estimated range of 340 miles. Lastly, there's the iX M70 xDrive, sitting at a very BMW M5 car-like $111,500. It carries a range of 302 miles from its 112.8 kilowatt-hour battery. More importantly, as it's made for performance and speed, it has 650 horsepower. It also has a top speed of 155 mph and a 0-60 time of 3.6 seconds.