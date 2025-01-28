2026 BMW iX: New Features, Design, And Lower Price Of Entry
BMW has updated its iX EV SUV and has revealed all of the electrified details for the 2026 model year. Starting off, three trims will be offered, all benefitting from a dual-motor setup. As is often the case with any electric car as it matures in the production cycle, BMW has lowered the price of entry. The 2025 BMW iX started in the xDrive50 trim at $87,250 for the privilege. Now, that price has been slashed fairly significantly to $75,150 for the iX in the newly announced xDrive45 trim. The xDrive45 generates 402 horsepower and its 100.1 kilowatt-hour battery has a range of an estimated 312 miles.
The iX xDrive60 sits at the middle of the pack, starting at $88,500. Its drivetrain consists of a 113.4 kilowatt-hour battery and a pair of electric motors that make a combined 536 horsepower. It has the highest range numbers of the new iX, with BMW stating an estimated range of 340 miles. Lastly, there's the iX M70 xDrive, sitting at a very BMW M5 car-like $111,500. It carries a range of 302 miles from its 112.8 kilowatt-hour battery. More importantly, as it's made for performance and speed, it has 650 horsepower. It also has a top speed of 155 mph and a 0-60 time of 3.6 seconds.
Updated inside and out
20-inch, 21-inch, 22-inch, and even 23-inch wheels are available. The 2026 model year also gives drivers a new grille and headlight arrangement. Rounding out the outside of the new iX are five new metallic colors. BMW announced the addition of Arctic Race Blue Metallic, Dune Grey Metallic, Carbon Black Metallic, BMW Individual Frozen Deep Grey Metallic, and Tanzanite Blue Metallic.
On the inside, you can get an optional panoramic sunroof, an optional Bowers & Wilkins sound system, and even heated interior panels because why not? All infotainment functions will be powered by BMW Operating System 8.5 that will, as a bonus, allow for easier access to HVAC controls. The integrated map will give you the best charging routes available.
BMW hasn't gone into specific days, but it says that the 2026 iX will be made at BMW's Dingolfing Plant and you should be able to see the new iX rolling into driveways and at the dealership around the second quarter of this year.