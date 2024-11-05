6 Of The Fastest Cars BMW Has Ever Made, Ranked By Top Speed

Bearing the proverbial hallmark of "German engineering," BMW cars are widely acclaimed for delivering phenomenal driving dynamics and fun behind the wheel thanks to their superbly balanced chassis, sharp steering, and high priority on getting as much power to the wheels as possible. As ever, the finest of these BMW cars also often boasts gobs of power, slick-shifting transmissions that help in seamlessly conveying the generated grunt to the wheels, grippy tires that stick to the road like Velcro to fabric, and improved aerodynamics to reduce drag and prevent any unwanted effect on ride quality and road-holding.

When all of these ingredients are in place, the result, more often than not, is a stirringly fast car that can go the distance. But just how fast can the fastest BMW models go? Well, very fast. To give you an idea, we've identified six of the fastest cars BMW has ever made and ranked them by top speed. This list takes into account the top speed estimates quoted by the Bavarian automaker.