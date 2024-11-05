6 Of The Fastest Cars BMW Has Ever Made, Ranked By Top Speed
Bearing the proverbial hallmark of "German engineering," BMW cars are widely acclaimed for delivering phenomenal driving dynamics and fun behind the wheel thanks to their superbly balanced chassis, sharp steering, and high priority on getting as much power to the wheels as possible. As ever, the finest of these BMW cars also often boasts gobs of power, slick-shifting transmissions that help in seamlessly conveying the generated grunt to the wheels, grippy tires that stick to the road like Velcro to fabric, and improved aerodynamics to reduce drag and prevent any unwanted effect on ride quality and road-holding.
When all of these ingredients are in place, the result, more often than not, is a stirringly fast car that can go the distance. But just how fast can the fastest BMW models go? Well, very fast. To give you an idea, we've identified six of the fastest cars BMW has ever made and ranked them by top speed. This list takes into account the top speed estimates quoted by the Bavarian automaker.
2023 BMW M4 CSL - 191 mph
Since launching on the 1972 BMW 3.0 CSL, the CSL badge has been the exclusive preserve of BMW's hallowed performance models. The abbreviation stands for "Compeition Sport Lightweight" (it previously meant "Coupe Sport Lightweight") and alludes to hardcore BMW models built for raw speed – a standard the G82 M4 CSL evidently lives up to. To create this model, BMW's motorsport division put the standard BMW M4 Competition Coupe on a diet and managed to shed a further 220 pounds, achieved by removing the rear seats and seat belts, replacing the standard front seats with carbon bucket seats, cutting down on soundproofing and using lighter insulation, as well as making wider use of carbon fiber components, among others.
Thanks to these modifications, the car's weight comes in at 3,583 pounds. That lower weight is matched by a higher output of 543 hp (and 479 lb-ft of torque) supplied by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter S58 inline-6 engine that's now uprated to make 40 more horses than the standard M4 Competition. The CSL also sits 0.3 inches lower, with its wheels shod with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires for further adherence. Elsewhere, the front splitter and larger integrated ducktail spoiler help with downforce, keeping the car glued to the road, and together, these features endow the 2023 BMW M4 CSL with an electronically limited top speed of 191 mph - making it the fastest BMW by top speed. Acceleration from zero to 62 mph takes 3.7 seconds, according to BMW. Only 1,000 M4 CSLs were made by the Bavarian giant, 250 of which reached the U.S.
2022 BMW M5 CS - 190 mph
Like the M4 CSL, there was much to love about the BMW M5 CS (stands for "Competition Sport"). At the time of its release, it was adjudged the fastest and most powerful BMW car ever, with that honor coming courtesy of the revered twin-turbo 4.4-liter S63 V8 engine, which puts out 627 hp (and 553 lb-ft of torque) — an increase of 10 hp over the standard Competition model. That output is captured by an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission that then dispatches it to a rear-biased all-wheel drive system with assistance from an electronically controlled multi-plate clutch that distributes oomph to the front and rear axles (an Active M Differential then handles torque distribution at the rear axle for enhanced grip).
At the end of it all, there's enough power to enable a top speed of up to 190 mph and 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds, which, again, is 0.2 seconds quicker than the regular M5 Competition. Weight is obviously a crucial factor, too. So BMW made efforts to drop the curb weight of the M5 CS by over 230 pounds through extensive use of carbon fiber components and by lowering soundproofing. The M5 CS also has a reworked suspension system tuned to provide a solid and planted grip on the road. This function is aided further by the fact that the CS rides at a lower height by 0.2 inches compared to the regular M5 Competition model.
2016 BMW M4 DTM Champion Edition - 190 mph
Two years after winning the 2014 Drivers' Championship, BMW Motorsport Works driver Marco Wittmann again clinched the DTM driver's title in 2016. To celebrate this remarkable feat, the Munich-based automaker launched the 2016 BMW M4 DTM Champion Edition in his honor. The 2016 BMW M4 DTM Champion Edition is a limited-edition model with a production run of 200 units. It was based on the production M4 but had many distinguishing features, such as an exclusive Alpine White exterior with distinctive design cues and additional foiling that tie it back to its DTM racing links.
This outward appearance is further complemented by aerodynamic solutions such as a front splitter, aero flicks, side skirt attachments, a large rear wing, and a rear diffuser, to mention a few. As for the engine, it's a 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight-six featuring water injection technology from the BMW M4 GTS. It produces 500 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque – some 69 more hp and 37 extra lb-ft (50 Nm) of torque over the standard M4 – enough to propel the M4 DTM Champion Edition to 62 mph in 3.8 seconds and have it reach a top speed of 190 mph.
2010 BMW M3 GTS - 190 mph
The iconic Fire Orange BMW M3 GTS sadly didn't make it to the States, but it's a car that's noted for that unique German flair, with BMW's precision engineering coming into play to deliver terrific driving dynamics and high-speed stability. It had a naturally aspirated 4.4-liter S65 V8, which is essentially an enlarged version of the E92 M3's 4.0-liter S65 V8 engine, blown and upgraded to deliver an astoundingly robust 450 hp.
That power is sent to the wheels with help from a seven-speed M dual-clutch transmission and pushes the GTS all the way to a 190-mph top speed. BMW quotes a 0-62 mph time of 4.4 seconds. It also ensured to match that power and performance with proper suspension tuning, aerodynamics, and lightweight construction for better rigidity and handling. In all, a total of 150 BMW M3 GTS were produced between 2010 and 2011, making this one of the rarest BMW M models ever.
2023 BMW M5 Competition - 190 mph
With the M5 now available only with the plug-in hybrid S68 V8 in light of BMW's growing emphasis on electrification, the 2023 BMW M5 was the last chance for purists to own the unassisted S63 V8-powered M5, and BMW ensured those fortunate enough to lay their hands on it won't be wanting for more, for now at least. The 4.4-liter twin-turbo engine delivers an immensely powerful 617 horses (the standard M5 makes 600 hp) and 553 lb-ft of torque – enough to transform it into a monster capable of reaching 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 190 mph.
Compared to the standard model, the M5 Competition has a specially tuned chassis along with shock absorbers lifted from the BMW M8 Gran Coupe to help imbue it with distinctive driving dynamics. It stands out even further with unique 20-inch wheels, dark exterior accents, a sport exhaust system, front sport seats, premium leather upholstery, and special M Sport seat belts.
2016 BMW M6 Competition Edition - 190 mph
The last — but certainly not least — in our list of BMW's most menacing cars, the M6 Competition Edition is a limited edition model, which, much like the M4 DTM Champion Edition above, stands out with a strikingly beautiful Alpine White exterior design with unique detailing (it is also available in luminous Austin Yellow metallic). It endears with a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 that generates a thumping 600 hp and up to 516 lb-ft of torque, resulting in a 0-60 mph run in 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 190 mph when specified with the optional M Driverʼs Package (top speed is limited to 156 mph in standard guise).
BMW says it managed to get the M6 Competition Edition to deliver lithe, balanced, and direct handling by stiffening suspension components like springs, dampers, and anti-roll bars to reduce body roll and enhance steering precision. Inside, the 2016 BMW M6 Competition Edition offers black full fine-grain Merino leather in black with contrast stitching, M multifunction front seats, M sports steering wheel wrapped in Alcantara leather, and a head-up display.