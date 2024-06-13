10 Iconic BMW Cars That Didn't Make It To The United States

World-renowned German vehicle manufacturer BMW is credited with the production of some of the most stylish, and iconic cars in automotive history. From coupes and convertibles to sedans and SUVs, the company has blazed a trail for its production of reliable, snazzy, and multifaceted vehicles.

Perhaps surprisingly, some of these vehicles failed to reach American soil, for a variety of reasons. Some of these include, but are not limited to, production peculiarities, market competition, and regulation compliance. In fact, some cars were withheld from U.S. shores simply because of limited production or fears of internal competition from an already available, better-performing vehicle in the same range.

Whatever influence the boardroom and the market had on those decisions, what is certain is that America has been denied some absolute gems. From the M5 Touring to the incredibly limited E92 M3 GTS, here are 10 iconic BMWs that never made it to the United States.