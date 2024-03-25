Here's Why Some Of The Coolest Cars Aren't Sold In America

America misses out on a bunch of cool cars that are common in other countries. And it's not just about how these cars look or how fast they go; many of them have pretty awesome features, are super efficient, and are totally fun to drive. They reliably catch the attention of car enthusiasts all over the world, and you might have seen some of them on social media.

So, why don't we see more of these cool cars in the United States? Is it because Americans don't like them enough to bring them over, or are they just too expensive? Or maybe there are laws and rules making it hard for these cars to be imported?

We're going to dive into the reasons that affect this, so that next time you fawn over a Toyota Aygo or an Alpine A110, you understand why you can't just go out to get one and drive it around on American roads — at least not yet.