The 5 Coolest Features Of The BMW Z1

Back in 1985, BMW decided to let a team of talented designers and engineers run free in a sort of avant-garde "think tank," known as BMW Technik, located several miles from the company headquarters in Munich. The team's first project was a sports car known as the Z1, which was developed simultaneously as a roadster as well as a coupe with a wagon-style rear clip, not unlike the later Z3 coupe. But at the time, management shelved the coupe while the roadster received the green light for production, filling a void in BMW's lineup since the model 507 roadster was discontinued in 1959.

Because the Z1 roadster was quirky and complicated to manufacture, with much of the vehicle made by hand, only 8,000 units total were sold in a production run that lasted from 1989 to 1991. Most of the 8,000 vehicles were sold domestically in Germany, though Italy and France also received a small allotment. The roadster was never officially sold in the United States, although some have been imported by collectors over the years.

The Z1's engine is a 2.5-liter straight-six cylinder, backed by a five-speed manual transmission, both pulled directly from the E30 325i. With only about 170 horsepower, the roadster took 7.9 seconds to accelerate from zero to 60 mph. While that number wasn't overly impressive, the car reportedly handled well and was fun to drive. But the real hype surrounding the Z1 came from the unconventional design elements that make it a cult classic today.