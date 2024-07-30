It's Not The LT7, But Cadillac's Newest CT5-V Blackwing Upgrade Could Be Even Better

The CT5-V Blackwing Precision Package makes Cadillac's most potent sport sedan a beast around the track by adding a larger front stabilizer bar, new front steering knuckles and rear suspension toe links, and a carbon ceramic brake package. The vehicle is also getting some suspension tuning, like increased spring rates, revised suspension bushings, and recalibrated steering, chassis control, and electronic Limited Slip Differential (eLSD).

These upgrades will help make the CT5-V go faster around the track as you can drive with precision around your ideal racing line, allowing you to confidently take corners at high speeds. The company also recalibrated the MagneRide dampers on the Blackwing to ensure that you can enjoy its track capabilities without sacrificing its on-road comfort. Joining these track-focused upgrades is the same level of luxury buyers expect from Cadillac's sport sedan.

How much will this new chassis package run you? The automaker hasn't said yet, instead promising that it'll return with pricing and other key information in the future. We do know, however, that you'll be able to get behind the wheel of one of these beastly sports sedans starting early next year.