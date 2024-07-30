It's Not The LT7, But Cadillac's Newest CT5-V Blackwing Upgrade Could Be Even Better
In late July, General Motors took the wraps off its new twin-turbo 5.5L V8 engine, the LT7, found in the 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 – it outputs 1,064 horsepower, putting some supercars to shame. Only a few days later, GM's Cadillac has joined the fun by announcing an upgrade exclusively available to the 2025 CT5-V Blackwing: the Precision Package. This optional add-on focuses on the sport sedan's chassis and suspension, making the already potent Blackwing even faster around the track while offering drivers increased precision and the ability to get more out of its supercharged V8.
Cadillac introduced the 2025 CT5-V and CT5-V Blackwing in January, offering driving enthusiasts a 3-liter twin-turbo V6 that outputs approximately 360 hp and a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 boasting 668 hp. Buyers can choose either a 10-speed automatic or 6-speed manual transmission, making the Blackwing one of the few models left on the market to offer a manual transmission. If you opt for this new Precision Package option, you'll get upgrades that boost the "dynamic behavior of the vehicle on all road and track conditions," according to the automaker.
The Blackwing Precision Package will arrive in 2025
The CT5-V Blackwing Precision Package makes Cadillac's most potent sport sedan a beast around the track by adding a larger front stabilizer bar, new front steering knuckles and rear suspension toe links, and a carbon ceramic brake package. The vehicle is also getting some suspension tuning, like increased spring rates, revised suspension bushings, and recalibrated steering, chassis control, and electronic Limited Slip Differential (eLSD).
These upgrades will help make the CT5-V go faster around the track as you can drive with precision around your ideal racing line, allowing you to confidently take corners at high speeds. The company also recalibrated the MagneRide dampers on the Blackwing to ensure that you can enjoy its track capabilities without sacrificing its on-road comfort. Joining these track-focused upgrades is the same level of luxury buyers expect from Cadillac's sport sedan.
How much will this new chassis package run you? The automaker hasn't said yet, instead promising that it'll return with pricing and other key information in the future. We do know, however, that you'll be able to get behind the wheel of one of these beastly sports sedans starting early next year.