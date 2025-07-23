2026 Audi A6 E-Tron First Drive: There's More To A Good EV Beyond Range And Price

Different automakers have their own answer to the question of whether to give an electric car traditional styling, or to do something radical in order to maximize aerodynamic efficiency and boost range. The A6 e-tron's competitive set includes examples of the former (BMW i5) and the latter (Lucid Air, Mercedes-Benz EQE sedan), while the Audi itself lands somewhere in the middle.

The A6 e-tron has the visual weight of a traditional German luxury sedan. It rides fairly low to the ground, and its windshield and rear window are laid back at extreme angles in proper wind-cheating fashion, but the body itself has a lot of girth. That makes room for an intimidating front end comprised of a large grille flanked by stacked lights (rectangular bricks for the headlights, delicate blades for the daytime running lights), but makes the back look ungainly, as the interestingly-shaped taillights look out of scale. Audi tries to visually shrink surfaces with contrasting trim, but that just makes everything look cluttered.

Stephen Edelstein/SlashGear

Regardless, Audi's designers and engineers achieved good results. Even without the slimmer camera mirrors available in other markets, Audi claims a drag coefficient of 0.23 for the U.S. spec—nearly the same as the more radical EQE. That's thanks to numerous details like an enclosed underbody, front air curtains, aerodynamic wheels, and a ducted cooling system in place of conventional radiators.