2025 Porsche Macan Electric Review: Smiles Before Miles

Though not the version of the Macan Electric with the most power, using the available launch mode button on the 4S will still push you back into your seat harder than a shove from a high-school bully. It temporarily boosts power and provides impressive stand-still acceleration numbers. Maximum power for the standard Macan is 355 hp and 415 lb-ft of torque. That climbs to 402 hp and 479 lb-ft with the Macan S, and with the Macan 4S those numbers increase to 509 hp and 604 lb-ft.

Advertisement

Even the base model has enough power for passing maneuvers and getting out of its own way, but the 4S is truly entertaining without crossing into the super-pricey Macan Turbo territory; that one has a whopping 630 hp and 576 lb-ft of torque. According to Porsche's estimates, the Macan 4S will rocket from a dead stop to 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds. That's a serious feat for a family-hauling SUV, especially considering its quoted curb weight of over 5,200 pounds.

Sure, the Turbo is faster, but I'd argue that the extra power is a bit too expensive. The Turbo has a starting price of $107,295 (including $1,995 destination fee), compared to the much-more reasonable starting price of the 4S: $86,895. For $20k, I can do without the extra propulsion in my daily driver.

Advertisement