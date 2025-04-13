Does The Base Model Chevrolet Corvette Still Make Sense In 2025?

Under the hood of the standard Corvette is Chevy's 6.2-liter V8. The staunch supplier of power in standard versions of the Corvette, it produces 490 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. Go with the Z51 Performance exhaust (which my test vehicle was equipped with) and the horsepower number goes up to 495. Chevy claims a zero-to-60 time of just 2.9 seconds, and while my butt-dyno isn't finely tuned enough to test that claim, I tend to believe it – especially since some testing publications have made the sprint even faster.

The sort of straight-line speed that's created from the Corvette's V8 is impressive in just about every scenario. Set out from a standing start and it shoves your head back into the headrest. Roll into the throttle while you're already underway and in a very big hurry, the Corvette has dashed towards the horizon in virtually no time at all. Upshifts from the 8-speed dual-clutch transmission snap the Corvette forward quickly, but without much violence and downshifts are dealt with remarkably fast as well.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

If I have one gripe about the Corvette's V8, it's the sound: I wish the exhaust were a bit more lively. The Z51 Performance exhaust, even in its loudest modes, sounds very far away. When I remote started the Corvette in my garage, I'm sure it woke my neighbors, but out on the open highway it wasn't as guttural or exciting to listen to as I would've liked.

