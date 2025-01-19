Corvette Zora: Why The Rumors Of This New Chevy Have Everyone Excited

It seems like just yesterday we were all hyping up the 2025 Corvette ZR1's twin-turbocharged V8 engine and its 233 miles per hour top speed. But there's apparently another Corvette being tested right now that could possibly rival the power and capabilities of some hypercars. While the ZR1 is being dubbed the supercar killer by some due to its incredible speed, the Corvette Zora may be a hypercar killer. It's named after Zora Arkus-Duntov, the famed engineer who is often referred to as the "father of the Corvette."

Advertisement

Spy photos of the Corvette Zora show the camouflaged car testing at the fabled Nurburgring circuit near Germany's border with Belgium. Even with the camo wrap, it's easy to spot the Zora's wide body, huge wing, and aerodynamic intake features. Under the wing are quad exhausts and the front of the car features a splitter. Admittedly, the Zora looks almost identical to the ZR1 at first glance; the real difference that has car enthusiasts hyped is what potentially sits at the heart of the soon-to-be-unleashed monster.