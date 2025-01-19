Corvette Zora: Why The Rumors Of This New Chevy Have Everyone Excited
It seems like just yesterday we were all hyping up the 2025 Corvette ZR1's twin-turbocharged V8 engine and its 233 miles per hour top speed. But there's apparently another Corvette being tested right now that could possibly rival the power and capabilities of some hypercars. While the ZR1 is being dubbed the supercar killer by some due to its incredible speed, the Corvette Zora may be a hypercar killer. It's named after Zora Arkus-Duntov, the famed engineer who is often referred to as the "father of the Corvette."
Spy photos of the Corvette Zora show the camouflaged car testing at the fabled Nurburgring circuit near Germany's border with Belgium. Even with the camo wrap, it's easy to spot the Zora's wide body, huge wing, and aerodynamic intake features. Under the wing are quad exhausts and the front of the car features a splitter. Admittedly, the Zora looks almost identical to the ZR1 at first glance; the real difference that has car enthusiasts hyped is what potentially sits at the heart of the soon-to-be-unleashed monster.
The Corvette Zora may have 1,224 horsepower
While nothing has been confirmed by Chevrolet just yet, there are a lot of rumors surrounding the Zora after seeing it racing around the track. The vehicle may be taking from the best of both worlds — the E-Ray's hybrid system and the ZR1's engine — to reach over 1,200 horsepower. The E-Ray has a front axle e-motor powered by a 1.1 kilowatt-hour battery pack that produces 160 horsepower. The ZR1's twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V8 produces 1,064 horsepower. Adding those together gets 1,224 horsepower, making the Zora more powerful than the ZR1 — and close to some of the most expensive hypercars out there.
The specifications of the Zora's performance are not yet known. The top speed and 0-60 acceleration are not public, but Corvette fans are expecting some impressive numbers. However, the Zora's potential all-wheel drive hybrid powertrain and electric motor limitations could keep the ZR1 as the clear winner of the Corvette's top speeds. Not many production cars can beat this (although the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut claims to reach over 330 mph). The Zora's possible hybrid system and engine combo could make it the fastest accelerating car, however. For now, we'll need to wait for the stats.