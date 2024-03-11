10 Of The Most Expensive Hypercars Ever Made, Ranked
Hypercars represent the cutting edge of both automotive performance and technology, and they're priced accordingly. Even the average supercar collector is likely to be priced out of buying one, with many hypercars sporting MSRPs of a million dollars or more. However, some sell for even more outrageous prices. These 10 hypercars are among the costliest, with MSRPs way above the norm in what's already an extremely exclusive segment.
A quick disclaimer here: this isn't meant to be an exhaustive list of the most expensive hypercars ever built. If it was, then almost every spot would be taken by various Bugatti special editions. To keep things interesting, we've instead picked out a range of our favorite hugely expensive cars from the world's top hypercar brands. It's also worth noting here that these prices don't include local taxes, import fees, insurance, or any of the other costs associated with running a car.
We've ranked cars only by their MSRP, but some have sold at auction for even more unbelievable sums.
Koenigsegg CC850 – $3.7 million
Built to commemorate both twenty years of Koenigsegg car production and its founder's 50th birthday, the CC850 combines retro styling with cutting-edge technology. It's inspired by the CC8S, the first production Koenigsegg model which was at the time the most powerful production car ever made. Originally, 50 units of the CC850 were planned, but after exceptional demand for the car, production was expanded to 70 units. This demand came despite the car being one of Koenigsegg's priciest cars to date, with a $3.65 million starting MSRP. Most owners reportedly preferred to add plenty of custom options too, which drove the price even higher.
The CC850 matches the 2014 One:1's power-to-weight ratio, weighing 1,385 kilograms (3,053 pounds) and producing 1,385 horsepower. The minimal exterior design also pays homage to the brand's older models, even if the oily bits and tech underneath are all new. A particular highlight of the new tech is the nine-speed automatic transmission, which can transform into a simulated six-speed manual, complete with a gated shifter. This gives drivers the option to choose between both transmission types, with the car able to instantly switch between the two modes. Koenigsegg has claimed that when in manual mode, the car will behave just like any other car with a manual transmission, and so can be mis-shifted or stalled if the driver makes a mistake.
Zenvo Aurora – $3.9 million
Danish outfit Zenvo first burst onto the scene in the late '00s with the ST1, and since then has been busy producing various limited-run versions of both its ST and TS-branded hypercars. The company recently announced its most ambitious car to date, a hybrid V12-powered model called the Aurora. Many manufacturers are in the process of retiring their V12 engines as stricter emissions regulations make them unsustainable, but Zenvo has taken the opposite approach. Its 6.6-liter quad-turbo V12 is all-new, developed by Mahle Powertrain and pushing out 1,250 horsepower. In addition, three electric motors make 200 horsepower each for a combined total output of 1,850 horsepower.
A battery pack also ensures the Aurora can drive short distances on electric power alone, with a reported 21 miles of range on offer. Two variants of the car are available, each with a distinct aim: the Aurora Tur is designed to be the brand's ultimate high-performance tourer, while the Aurora Agil is built primarily for the track. No matter which variant buyers pick, prices start at roughly €3.6 million, which equates to around $3.9 million at the time of this writing.
Like many of the other cars here, most buyers' final bill will likely come to significantly more than that once custom options are included.
Lamborghini Veneno Roadster – $4 million
The Veneno is both one of the most exclusive and one of the fastest Lamborghinis ever sold, with four original cars built followed by a further nine Veneno Roadsters reserved for the brand's most loyal customers. Each one came with an asking price of around $4 million excluding tax, but thanks to the project's significance, each had been sold before the car had even been unveiled.
The Veneno was based on the series-production Aventador, sharing its chassis and much of its interior. A modified version of its V12 engine was also carried over, producing 740 horsepower, a 50 horsepower bump over the standard Aventador. The Veneno's most striking feature, however, was its unique bodywork, which was designed to produce significantly more downforce than previous Lamborghini road cars.
The car's exceptional rarity has ensured that, on the rare occasion, an example that comes up for auction sells for even more than its original asking price. One Veneno Roadster, formerly owned (and subsequently confiscated from) the vice president of Equatorial Guinea, reached $8.3 million at auction in 2019, becoming the most expensive Lamborghini ever sold in the process.
Gordon Murray Automotive T.50S Niki Lauda – $4.3 million
The track-oriented variant of Gordon Murray's McLaren F1 successor is dedicated to racing driver Niki Lauda, and it's even more extreme than the standard car. The GMA T.50 S Niki Lauda features an upgraded version of the original T.50's 4.0-liter V12 engine, with its output increased to 725 horsepower, up from the road car's 654 horsepower. The Niki Lauda also features a reworked aero and a six-speed paddle shift transmission, as well as a reduced curb weight thanks to engine revisions and new, lighter carbon fiber body panels.
Much like the roadgoing GMA T.50, the track day special is only offered in limited numbers and boasts a suitably exceptional price to match its exceptional performance. Only 25 examples were made available to order, each at a list price of $4.3 million. Despite the high price, every example quickly sold out after launch. In fact, demand for GMA's cars has been so strong that every single one of its publicly announced cars is completely sold out at the time of this writing.
Bugatti Bolide – $4.4 million
Bugatti is renowned among enthusiasts for producing record-breaking cars, most notably with the Veyron and Veyron Super Sport, both of which previously held the record for the world's fastest production car. The brand no longer places such importance on such records (at least not those of the Guinness World Records-certified kind), but it hasn't stopped its relentless pursuit of speed. It's done quite the opposite — its latest creation, the outrageous Bugatti Bolide, is poised to be its fastest car yet. Its claimed top speed is more than 311 mph, although it's far from a simple straight-line monster.
Instead, the Bolide is designed to be Bugatti's most extreme track car to date, with a new chassis, suspension, and transmission separating the car from the Chiron on which it's based. Track tires developed by Michelin ensure that the car's 1,578 horsepower is delivered to the asphalt as efficiently as possible, with the Bolide being one of the last cars to feature Bugatti's signature W16 engine. A total of 40 units of the car are planned to be built, with deliveries starting sometime in 2024.
The Bolide costs around $4.4 million excluding options, taxes, and registration costs, but each unit is reportedly already spoken for.
Bugatti W16 Mistral – $5 million
Billed by Bugatti as "the ultimate roadster," the $5 million W16 Mistral is the last road car to feature the W16 engine. It's not, however, the last Bugatti to feature a W16 — that honor instead goes to the Bolide, mentioned above. If the Bolide is designed to be the brand's greatest track car to date, then there's a good argument to be made that the W16 Mistral can be considered its road-oriented counterpart. It's the only roadster to be built from the Chiron platform but features a wide range of upgrades to ensure it performs just as well as its coupe siblings.
Its monocoque chassis has been redesigned from the standard Chiron to ensure it's just as rigid, while the carbon fiber scoops behind the cabin provide an extra layer of safety should the car roll over in an accident. Each one is capable of withstanding the car's full weight. The car's engine is borrowed from the Chiron Super Sport 300+, with 1,578 horsepower on offer, matching the Bolide. However, the roadgoing car is even pricier than the track day special, with a starting price of around $5 million and production capped at 99 units. Unsurprisingly for such a momentous car, all examples were sold before it was even unveiled to the public.
Pagani Huayra Codalunga – $7.4 million
Even among hypercar buyers, there are regular clients and there are VIPs. It reportedly took two buyers of the latter kind for the Pagani Huayra Codalunga to be conceived: they approached the Italian automaker's special projects division in 2018 about a longtail version of the Huayra, with a design that paid tribute to the classics of decades past. The result is a suitably retro-inspired hypercar, albeit one with a screaming 840 horsepower twin-turbo V12 hiding under its elegant paneling.
Only five units were made available, with each one able to be customized by its owners. Those custom touches would add an unspecified premium to the already extremely expensive car, which started at €7 million, roughly $7.4 million at the time of its unveiling. Pagani stated that its goal was to produce a car that "would feel at home on the roads as well as on display at international concours events." Given its extreme rarity and head-turning looks, it's sure to attract plenty of attention across both.
Bugatti Centodieci – $9 million
After many decades of dormancy, the first model to emerge from the revitalized Bugatti brand was the EB110. With its V12 engine and distinctive styling, it reintroduced the brand to a new generation of enthusiasts, selling 134 units before Bugatti's bankruptcy in 1995 saw production halted. Nearly 25 years after the last EB110 rolled off the production line, the brand unveiled the Centodieci, a tribute to the iconic '90s supercar with a $9 million price tag.
The Centodieci incorporates several of the EB110's design motifs into the Chiron-based platform, including the reworked front grille, distinctive circular side vents, and unique tail lights. The W16 engine was borrowed from the top-spec Chiron, boasting 1,578 horsepower from its 8.0 liters of displacement. Just ten examples of the car were produced, with each sold out before the car was launched. Cristiano Ronaldo, a global soccer legend, is among the car's most high-profile owners.
Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta – $17.7 million
The most expensive Pagani made to date cost €15 million, roughly $17.7 million at the time of its unveiling. The clue to its staggeringly high asking price lies in its name – the "HP" stands for Horacio Pagani, the founder of the Italian marque. The Zonda HP Barchetta was his personal project, made to his exact taste for his collection. Alongside the example built for Mr. Pagani, two other examples of the car were produced, each sporting an unprecedented MSRP.
The HP Barchetta features some unique design touches over a "regular" Zonda — if there is even such a thing, as several dozen special edition variants of the car exist. Nonetheless, the most expensive Zonda is different from the rest, with partially covered rear wheels, a smaller windshield, and a unique roof scoop. It was unveiled in 2017, long after standard Zonda production was stopped, and close to two decades after the original Zonda C12 was unveiled in 1999.
Bugatti La Voiture Noire – $18.7 million
While it's not the most expensive new car ever sold — Rolls-Royce has released multiple pricier offerings — the Bugatti La Voiture Noire is the most expensive hypercar of its kind. Priced at $18.7 million, it pays tribute to the 1930s Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic that originally gained the same nickname. The original La Voiture Noire suddenly vanished in one of the most mind-boggling mysteries in automotive lore, and it's never been found despite being worth up to $100 million today.
The new La Voiture Noire is a one-off special based on the Chiron, but features a heavily restyled exterior that takes inspiration from the '30s classic. It's not known who owns the car but it was spotted in 2022 wearing Swiss license plates and has been spotted multiple times in Zurich since then. The original La Voiture Noire hasn't been spotted since its original disappearance in World War II, although plenty of false sightings have been reported over the years.