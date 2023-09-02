10 Of The Most Incredible Cars In Cristiano Ronaldo's Collection
As one of the world's most legendary soccer players, it's no surprise that Cristiano Ronaldo has made a fortune over his career. Even so, the numbers are nothing short of eye-watering –- his contract with his current club Al-Nassr is said to be worth $215 million per year, and his endorsement deals will add many more millions to that figure.
With so much cash flowing in every year, Ronaldo can afford to buy almost anything he wants to. Alongside his houses, yachts, and multi-million dollar watch collection, the star also boasts a collection of exotic supercars that would make even the average millionaire collector green with envy.
His tastes range from opulent British luxury limousines to cutting-edge hypercars, and every few months, it seems he adds another extravagant automobile to his collection. It's impossible to keep tabs on every car that Ronaldo owns, but here's a selection of 10 of his most incredible purchases.
Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport
The Bugatti Veyron helped usher in a new era of automotive performance when it debuted. Alongside arch-rival Koenigsegg, Bugatti's engineering achievements were simply a step above any car that had come to market before it. The Veyron became the world's fastest car and one of the most expensive ever sold at the time. The car was a magnet for superlatives — much like the Portuguese soccer player, who's had a Veyron in his collection for a number of years.
However, in 2022, Ronaldo's Veyron was damaged by a member of his security entourage while being driven around the Spanish island of Majorca. The car was reportedly driving in a convoy, with Ronaldo in another vehicle, when it lost control and hit a wall, damaging both the car and property. It's not clear who was behind the wheel, but reports suggested that one of the player's bodyguards was responsible for the incident. No injuries were reported, but the car was taken away on a tow truck.
It's not clear how severe the damage to the car was, but hopefully it's repairable and will be back in Ronaldo's garage soon.
Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
Ronaldo has an affinity for British performance cars, picking several of them up during his stint at England's Manchester United Football Club. It was while he was on his way to a training session at United in 2022 that fans caught a glimpse of one of his most recent purchases, an Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante. The drop-top supercar boasts a 715 horsepower V12 engine and a top speed of 211 mph, although Ronaldo didn't get a chance to test out the supercar's power as he was pictured crawling through Manchester's traffic.
It's not the only Aston Martin he's been seen driving. A few months prior, he also arrived at a training session in a DBX, the brand's first SUV. SlashGear spent some time with the DBX at launch and found it to be a true Aston Martin in every sense of the word, despite its SUV shape being unlike anything the brand had released before.
Ronaldo was clearly also impressed, although it seems he couldn't help but revert back to a classic Aston Martin roadster after trying out the SUV.
Rolls-Royce Cullinan
The days of SUVs being utilitarian, family-hauling vehicles are long gone -– modern SUVs are more powerful and opulent than ever, and few cars sum that transformation up more than the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
The brand's first production SUV is everything you'd expect from a Rolls. The vehicle is palatial, chock full of innovative features, and comes with plenty of customization options available for discerning buyers. Ronaldo picked his Cullinan up only a few months after the first examples of the car were delivered to customers, and it sported both an all-white exterior and interior.
It wore Italian license plates and so was probably bought for ferrying the star back and forth to training at Turin-based Juventus, where he had signed a contract for more than $600,000 per week during the 2021 season. To put that pay into perspective, a new Cullinan SUV cost around $360,000 at the time, meaning that it set Ronaldo back just four days' pay.
Ferrari F12 TDF
Arguably, no celebrity car collection is complete without a Ferrari or two in the mix, and Ronaldo has plenty of them. Among the rarest is an F12 TDF, or Tour de France. No, not the famous cycling race, but rather the classic cross-country automobile race that Ferrari saw much success in during the '50s and '60s. The F12 TDF is a limited-edition spin on the F12berlinetta, and only 799 units were ever produced. That makes them extremely rare by regular car standards, although only a little rare by Ferrari standards, as there are a number of special edition Prancing Horses with only double-digit production figures.
Perhaps it's good that there are hundreds of other examples of the F12 TDF out there, as Ronaldo hasn't historically been too careful with his other Ferraris. In 2009, he crashed one into the side of a tunnel on his way to training in Manchester, escaping injury himself but totaling the car. Thankfully, there have been no reports of him damaging his F12 TDF so far.
Rolls-Royce Dawn
When you're buying a Christmas present for one of the richest sports players in the world, what do you get them? Apparently, the answer is a convertible Rolls-Royce since Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez treated him to a new Dawn for Christmas in 2022. Rodriguez showed off the car on Instagram with a giant red bow on the hood and unveiled the gift in front of the whole family, capturing their reactions on camera.
Ronaldo seemed thrilled with his present, immediately hopping in and rolling down the drop-top with his family in tow. The Dawn was Rolls-Royce's flagship luxury convertible, but production ended in May 2023. Each one was custom-built to the requests of the buyer, although it's unknown what, if any, special features Rodriguez ordered for the eye-wateringly expensive gift. However, even a regular Dawn is loaded with features, and making use of them all is practically an unwritten rule for Rolls-Royce owners.
Lamborghini Aventador
From crypto billionaires to Hollywood influencers, Lamborghini has become the car brand of choice for wealthy individuals who want to flex their money on social media. Ronaldo is very fond of flaunting his cars on Instagram too, and posed with his Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 almost as soon as it was delivered. However, his unusual stance meant that plenty of commentators weren't focused on the Italian exotic but instead on its Portuguese owner. Some compared his arms-out stance to an action figure or even a statue -– and Ronaldo hasn't had much luck with statues, given the online mockery of a bust unveiled in his likeness in Madeira in 2017.
Awkward posing aside, the Aventador itself is yet another impressive supercar in Ronaldo's extensive collection. First released in 2011, the Aventador was Lamborghini's V12 flagship up until the release of the hybrid Revuelto, with 700 horsepower on tap and a top speed of around 217 mph. For now, Ronaldo hasn't been seen in a Revuelto, but given his love for Italian exotics, it's probably only a matter of time until he's snapped driving the new supercar, which boasts three electric motors alongside a 6.5L V12 engine.
Brabus Mercedes-Benz G65 AMG
The G-Wagon is another long-standing celebrity favorite, but Ronaldo couldn't just buy any G-Wagon. His SUV was given some extra ponies under the hood by Brabus, although exactly how many extra remains unclear. Brabus is an aftermarket specialist with a long history of modifying Mercedes-Benz cars, and it offers several packages for the G-Class with varying levels of power upgrades. In its most extreme form, a Brabus G-Wagon can produce over 900 horsepower, but it's not known exactly which package Ronaldo opted for.
Either way, the car is sure to be significantly more powerful than a regular G65 AMG, which is already faster than a boxy, military-derived SUV has any right to be. Even without the extra improvements by Brabus, the G-Wagon is already a very expensive car, in part thanks to its impressive all-terrain capabilities and luxurious interior. The aftermarket wheels and extra power that Ronaldo's car boasts might make it a little more impractical off-road, but the interior is sure to be kitted out with even more opulent upholstery than even a standard G65 AMG could offer.
McLaren Senna
Ronaldo's fascination with British luxury cars extends to McLaren as well as Aston Martin and Rolls-Royce, and in 2019, the soccer legend picked up one of the brand's most extreme creations to date. The Senna is named after the iconic Formula 1 driver and was designed with one goal in mind — to be as fast as possible around the track. While there's no evidence that Ronaldo has been taking the car to any track days, he did show it off on Instagram before attending the Monaco Grand Prix. It seems that Ronaldo is content to leave it to the professionals to set blistering lap times.
With around 790 horsepower available from the McLaren's mid-mounted V8 and weight kept to a minimum through the extensive use of carbon fiber, the car is about as race-ready as it can get while still qualifying for a license plate. It's one of several high-end hypercars released by the manufacturer in recent years, with the Speedtail designed to deliver unprecedented top speeds and the Elva delivering an open-air, speedster style experience.
To say McLaren's hypercars team has been on a roll in recent years would be an understatement, and as long as deep-pocketed gearheads like Ronaldo continue to snap up the latest releases, there will be plenty more similarly groundbreaking cars to come.
Lamborghini Urus
The success of Lamborghini's Urus SUV helped push the super-SUV segment to new levels of mainstream relevance, and it's easy to see why it's so popular. It combines performance that would have been unthinkable for a four-door family car just a few decades ago with the practicality and luxury that wealthy collectors want from a daily driver. Ronaldo was pictured using an Urus as his morning commuter car in 2021, although considering his other daily drivers, this is arguably one of his tamer choices.
SlashGear's review of the Urus concluded that although it felt like a proper Lambo when pushed to its limits, it wasn't a nightmare to drive like some of its predecessors had a reputation for being. Nonetheless, floor the throttle and it still delivered a soundtrack worthy of something with the Raging Bull badge. The Urus might never be able to win over the purists, but there's an undeniable appeal to a car that's so outrageous but is still able to carry a small family and their luggage if need be. Considering Ronaldo now has five children, he probably needed something with a little extra room anyway.
Bugatti Centodieci
The most expensive car in Ronaldo's collection is his Bugatti Centodieci, an ultra-rare hypercar that's limited to just ten units. The car cost around $9 million and features the W16 engine from the Chiron with an extra power boost to lift its output to a staggering 1,600 horsepower. That made it the most powerful Bugatti ever unveiled, a title it still holds at the time of this writing. Ronaldo drove the car around Madrid earlier in 2023, stopping off to sign autographs for fans along the way.
The sighting attracted huge crowds and Ronaldo required the protection of his bodyguards to make his way through the streets and back to the comfort of his car's unique cabin. That cabin blends cutting-edge weight-saving techniques with minimal luxuries, making it notably different inside from the more lavishly appointed Chiron. It's a car that even most billionaire collectors will never be lucky enough to add to their collections and a fittingly exceptional crown jewel in the legendary player's expansive fleet of exotics.