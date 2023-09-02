10 Of The Most Incredible Cars In Cristiano Ronaldo's Collection

As one of the world's most legendary soccer players, it's no surprise that Cristiano Ronaldo has made a fortune over his career. Even so, the numbers are nothing short of eye-watering –- his contract with his current club Al-Nassr is said to be worth $215 million per year, and his endorsement deals will add many more millions to that figure.

With so much cash flowing in every year, Ronaldo can afford to buy almost anything he wants to. Alongside his houses, yachts, and multi-million dollar watch collection, the star also boasts a collection of exotic supercars that would make even the average millionaire collector green with envy.

His tastes range from opulent British luxury limousines to cutting-edge hypercars, and every few months, it seems he adds another extravagant automobile to his collection. It's impossible to keep tabs on every car that Ronaldo owns, but here's a selection of 10 of his most incredible purchases.