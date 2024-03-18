2025 Audi Q6 E-Tron First Look: Price, Performance, Range (And Why This EV Is Special)

Audi's EV lineup is adding a fourth model, but the 2025 Q6 e-tron SUV will be more revolution than simple expansion when it arrives in the U.S. at the end of the year. Aimed directly at the lucrative — and growing — luxury midsize electric crossover category, it'll be more attainable than the larger Q8 e-tron, and more practical than the smaller Q4 e-tron. It'll also be the flag-bearer for the next-generation of Audi EVs.

That's because while the Q6 e-tron debuts an updated design language for Audi — both on the outside, and in a completely revamped and higher-tech interior — what's most important is underneath the sheet metal. The new EV is based on the Premium Platform Electric, or PPE; the all-electric architecture for high-end vehicles that Audi co-developed with Porsche. In fact, we've already seen Porsche's first application of that platform, as the new electric Macan uses the PPE.

Platform sharing clearly isn't new, mind, and so the Q6 e-tron is a different beast to the new Macan. The two electric SUVs are similar in length and width, but the Audi is about an inch taller than the Porsche. The new Macan will also be the speedier of the two cousins, though Audi will counter that with more cabin space.