2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron First Drive: Coming Out Of The Electric Closet

It was 2018 when Audi launched the original e-tron, and back then that name was enough to identify it within the automaker's line-up. Though not Audi's first electric vehicle, it epitomized its vision of what EVs should be moving forward: tech-savvy and stylish, but not too distinct from its internal-combustion models at the same time. Electric newbies, Audi argued, wanted a smooth transition, a car that just so happened to rely on electrons rather than gasoline.

Five years later, it's no exaggeration to say that the electric vehicle space has moved on dramatically. The original e-tron was joined by several other models, taking Audi's current EV range to five. Meanwhile, electrification itself is no longer a brave and scary new world, and cars hoping to be successful don't have to hide their fresh technology in order to coax drivers across the dealership floor.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

For the 2024 Q8 e-tron and the Q8 e-tron Sportback, then, it's a liberation of sorts. The bolder design adds a greater distinction between them and their ICE cousins. A new name, bringing them into the fold of Audi's most lavish SUV series. And, most important of all, an uptick in tech, with the aim of extending usable range as well as leaving the refreshed EVs more enjoyable to drive.