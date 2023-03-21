2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 First Drive: City Slicker's EV Turns Heads And Hunts Chargers

Perhaps a more apt comparison might be the Mercedes-Benz EQB, which offers between 227 and 250 miles of range depending on spec while starting nearby in the high $50,000s. Or the BMW i4, at closer to $55,000 and the iX, which costs about $20,000 more than the GV70. True comparables from legacy luxury automakers remain scant at this time, but of course, Genesis needs the Electrified GV70 to aim squarely at Tesla's Model Y and X. While Tesla's battery and motor tech allows for well-tested range estimates currently well above 300 miles, build quality concerns and Twitter feuds definitely fit into any potential buyer's considerations—established EV vets and newcomers alike.

The marketing strategy from Genesis therefore needs to paint with a large brush, but this is a brand on the up-and-up, having sold 56,410 units in 2022 and well into the liminal electric phase after introducing the lineup's first full EV less than a year ago in May of 2022. More sales means more cars on the road means fewer occasions where consumers wonder what, exactly, they're looking at—as I witnessed multiple times alone at Monterey Car Week this past summer, when more than two people commented to me how much they liked the Aston Martin on the Concept Lawn, which was actually a Genesis. Six-figure supercars being compared to an affordable luxury brand, this time in design terms, not bad.

Anyone who drives the Electrified GV70, though, will come away duly impressed by every aspect other than range. A few minor complaints emerged during a full day around Atlanta, mostly that the touchscreen glitched out a few times when using Google Maps on Apple CarPlay for navigation, requiring me to unplug my iPhone and then plug it back in (wireless CarPlay is a frustrating omission). The I-Pedal regenerative braking system defaults to two-pedal driving every time the car turns off and then back on again, too. But at least this EV comes with an on-off button, unlike many others with which I have spent inordinate amounts of time trying to decipher whether the music keeps playing when I walk more than 50 feet away with the doors locked.