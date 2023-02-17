Genesis Announces Price For The Sleek New Electrified GV70
Electrification is coming to just about every automaker's lineup in some way or another. Some brands, like the ones under the umbrella of Stellantis (Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, Ram) are taking the leap to EVs slowly and with a more measured approach with mild hybrid systems on trucks and vehicles like the Jeep Wrangler 4xe. Automakers like Ford and General Motors are going full speed ahead towards putting an electric vehicle in everyone's driveway with immensely popular vehicles like the perpetually out of stock Ford F-150 Lightning or popular and inexpensive Chevy Bolt.
Genesis, the luxury and performance focused spin-off of Hyundai is following the trend too. The brand hopes to have its full lineup electrified by 2030. One the first steps towards an EV future is the release of the 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 AWD. The brand's electrified G80 sedan was well received, if a limited look at the future of Genesis. Now, more details have been released on its mid-size electric SUV.
The third EV from Genesis
According to a Genesis press release, the new EV GV70 AWD will start at a cool $65,850, compared to $43,150 for the gas powered model. The EV comes with 429 horsepower from two electric motors that get power from a 77.4 kWh battery. In addition to electron-powered propulsion, you'll get leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 14.5-inch infotainment screen, an electronically controlled suspension, and a lot more luxury bits. The $72,650 Prestige version adds Nappa leather to the mix as well as heads up display, heated steering wheel, and heated second row seats.
Both versions support vehicle-to-load charging, which means you can keep your devices topped up while cruising around. Range numbers for the U.S. spec have not been released yet, but it's expected that Genesis will release that information closer to launch. But the U.K. spec, which is rated on the WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure) and tends to be a little more generous, is rated at 283 miles on a charge.
Genesis also notes that the electric version of the GV70 will be assembled at the brand's Montgomery, Alabama, plant, making it the first Genesis assembled in the United States.