Genesis Announces Price For The Sleek New Electrified GV70

Electrification is coming to just about every automaker's lineup in some way or another. Some brands, like the ones under the umbrella of Stellantis (Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, Ram) are taking the leap to EVs slowly and with a more measured approach with mild hybrid systems on trucks and vehicles like the Jeep Wrangler 4xe. Automakers like Ford and General Motors are going full speed ahead towards putting an electric vehicle in everyone's driveway with immensely popular vehicles like the perpetually out of stock Ford F-150 Lightning or popular and inexpensive Chevy Bolt.

Genesis, the luxury and performance focused spin-off of Hyundai is following the trend too. The brand hopes to have its full lineup electrified by 2030. One the first steps towards an EV future is the release of the 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 AWD. The brand's electrified G80 sedan was well received, if a limited look at the future of Genesis. Now, more details have been released on its mid-size electric SUV.