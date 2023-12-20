Volkswagen, Porsche, Audi Officially Adopt Tesla's NACS EV Charging Port

VW group members Volkswagen, Porsche, and Audi have joined the growing list of manufacturers signing up to use Tesla's EV charging standard. From 2025, EVs manufactured by the companies will be fitted with a North American Charging Standard (NACS) port and will be able to use Tesla's 15,000-strong network of supercharging stations.

As with other manufacturers who have signed up, existing VW vehicles will also eventually get access to Tesla's supercharging network. The company is currently "exploring adapter solutions" and claims that its current EVs will be able to top up at a Tesla station from 2025.

Volkswagen's upcoming all-electric Scout will presumably launch with NACS ports in place, as the German manufacturer plans to release the electric SUV in 2026. There are also knock-on effects for Volkswagen-owned charging networks Electrify America and Electrify Canada. The company's charging stations, including its 3,800 DC fast charging outlets, will still be available for VW customers — and NACS connectors are set to be fitted to those stations by 2025.