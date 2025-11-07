The All-New 2025 Audi S5 Keeps One Thing (And It's The Most Important Part)

When I'm testing cars, I often use audio notes to record my thoughts (otherwise, I'd be pulling over way too often to make physical notes). And there was one line in particular that stood out to me during my time testing the new 2025 Audi S5. I said "this is the perfect everyday car, once you're used to it."

After a week of driving the S5 I was seriously impressed by how well-rounded it was. It felt properly fast, but also luxurious and comfortable. The new 2025 S5 is bigger than the previous generation in just about every dimension. Thankfully, it feels like driving a slightly smaller car from behind the wheel. It's roomy on the inside, but on the road it doesn't feel like it's imposing its will on others by taking up too much space.

The getting-used-to-it part? Familiarizing myself to the S5's controls, especially the complicated touchscreen interface, took me a bit more time than I would've liked. Acclimating to the layout, taking in all the information the multiple screens and displays have to offer, and taking advantage of all the creature comforts, took days rather than the typical hours required when I test a new vehicle. Once I was acquainted with all of Audi's latest controls, though, it was hard to find fault with the redesigned sedan.