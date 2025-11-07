The All-New 2025 Audi S5 Keeps One Thing (And It's The Most Important Part)
When I'm testing cars, I often use audio notes to record my thoughts (otherwise, I'd be pulling over way too often to make physical notes). And there was one line in particular that stood out to me during my time testing the new 2025 Audi S5. I said "this is the perfect everyday car, once you're used to it."
After a week of driving the S5 I was seriously impressed by how well-rounded it was. It felt properly fast, but also luxurious and comfortable. The new 2025 S5 is bigger than the previous generation in just about every dimension. Thankfully, it feels like driving a slightly smaller car from behind the wheel. It's roomy on the inside, but on the road it doesn't feel like it's imposing its will on others by taking up too much space.
The getting-used-to-it part? Familiarizing myself to the S5's controls, especially the complicated touchscreen interface, took me a bit more time than I would've liked. Acclimating to the layout, taking in all the information the multiple screens and displays have to offer, and taking advantage of all the creature comforts, took days rather than the typical hours required when I test a new vehicle. Once I was acquainted with all of Audi's latest controls, though, it was hard to find fault with the redesigned sedan.
Power delivery feels refined
Striking an excellent balance between power and refinement is the S5's turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 which produces 362 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. Audi claims a zero to 60 mph acceleration time of 4.3 seconds, and with the way the 7-speed dual-clutch transmission barrels through the first few gears, I'm inclined to believe it. When you mash the throttle in the S5, things get moving in a hurry, but acceleration isn't violent or jerky. Instead, there's a calm but definitive and impressive surge of power from the V6.
Go for a pass on the highway and the power rolls on in a seriously smooth manner. Then, in what seems like no time at all, you're deep into speeding-ticket territory. Theoretically, of course. Putting the S5 into sport mode increases throttle responsiveness and makes it a bit more lively as a canyon carver. All-wheel drive is standard, so a stab of the throttle really makes the S5 stick as you exit high-speed corners, but where I imagine this car lives its best life is on long roads like the Autobahn: throttle buried, soft new age music playing through the speakers, and barely any drama.
Just the right amount of engagement
Despite its increased size over previous generations, maneuvering the S5 is easy and enjoyable. It feels small enough on regular-sized roads to easily move between lane lines and place properly as I hustle up my local mountain highway. The steering feels a bit distant, with not as much connection to the road as I'd like, but the wheels are quick to react to inputs provided by my hands. Take a corner at high speed and the S5 remains flat, with a shockingly small amount of body roll for something this comfortable. This is where the balance part comes in again.
The same way the S5's engine is powerful but not aggressive, its handling characteristics don't sacrifice comfort for an overcommitment to performance. Ride quality is excellent over broken surfaces and most of Los Angeles' road imperfections are kept away from the isolation of the cabin. The exhaust note is similarly restrained: it's got a bit of a satisfying tone as you make your way through the gears, but it doesn't drone or annoy passengers. Do I want to take the S5 to my local track day and set lap times? No. But is it every bit as satisfying around corners as I'd want any daily-driven luxury sedan to be? Absolutely.
Big and comfortable on the inside
As mentioned earlier, the new S5 is bigger than before in all the important places. The wheelbase has grown by almost 3 inches and from side to side it's 0.6 inches wider than before. Along with those increases in size the S5 is now 2 inches taller, too, and with those bigger exterior dimensions it has more interior space and cargo room than before. Despite the sloping roof design, there's plenty of headroom both in the front seat and in the rear.
The front seats are a near-perfect shape. They're well padded, properly bolstered for sporty driving, and soft enough that they're comfortable for long hours behind the wheel. Got long legs? Those are no problem in the S5. It's not as expansive as something like the S8, but adults should fit in all the major seating positions without any issues. Materials are excellent: the S5's interior feels a bit monochromatic at times with all the varying shades of gray, but it's extremely well put together. There were no squeaks, no rattles, and no cheap materials in places you commonly place your hands or elbows.
Fuel economy, cargo space, and the everyday stuff
With the addition of a spicy motor for the S5, comes some expected drawbacks. The 2025 Audi A5 uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four cylinder engine that is a bit less entertaining than the V6 in the S5, but the A5 gets fuel economy estimates from the EPA between 26 and 29 mpg combined. The S5 can only muster estimates between 22 and 23 mpg combined. In the real world, those numbers are achievable, but only if you resist the temptation to put your foot down in the twisties (I don't possess that fortitude, so my results varied).
With the big, wide-opening hatch, you can load just about anything into the back of the S5. Behind the rear seats there's 22.6 cubic feet of cargo space and, if you fold those seats flat, the number expands to 37.5 cubic feet. That's plenty for all the luggage you'll want to stuff back there. Small item storage up front is a bit more compromised, with small cupholders and limited space for items like smartphones and sunglasses. If you're able to leave a few things at home or in your pockets, however, you should be just fine.
Screens have taken over
If you're looking for maximized touchscreen square footage, look no further. The S5 (at least in the trim I tested) packs three screens across the dashboard, side-by-side-by-side. The first is the 11.9-inch driver display, flanked by the 14.5-inch center screen, and then there's the optional 10.9-inch passenger screen included in the top Prestige trim. Still not enough digital real estate for you? Well, there's a head-up display that adds even more information to the mix.
This combination of screens is part of why it's hard to get the tech interface figured out; there's a lot of places to find the information you need. There are also lots of menus and sub-menus to drill down into if you're looking for the right controls. Finding and selecting favorite radio stations is tough. Things are logically organized, and the controls are well-labeled, but it's a steeper learning curve than some shoppers might be used to. As far as complaints go, it's certainly not the worst one I've had testing cars this year, but it's worth noting for any tech-savvy buyers.
A small addition: despite its impressive dashboard aesthetics, the S5's tech wasn't flawless during my test. On a few occasions the driver screen displayed a "Emergency Call Function Malfunction" warning. Thankfully, the warning displayed with a bit of advice, telling me "You can continue driving" and I went about my day. Eventually, after a few on-off key cycles, the warning went away.
Priced like the luxury product it is
A 2025 Audi A5 starts at just above $50k. Positioned above the standard A5, the S5 is a pricier product that offers better performance. That's the natural order of things in the luxury world, though, and the S5 is on par with most of its German competition. Pricing for the base S5 Premium starts out at $63,995 (including $1,295 destination fee). That includes a strong set of features for the class like quad-zone climate control, heated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof.
The Premium Plus adds $3,800 to the MSRP and includes adaptive cruise control, parking assist, Audi's Matrix LED headlights, a head-up display, 360-degree camera, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system. The Prestige trim that I drove goes even further with adaptive suspension, massaging front seats, front headrest speakers, and Nappa leather upholstery. It has an MSRP of $72,140 and with the addition of the Edition One package ($1,800), along with the Ascari blue paint ($595) my test car topped out at $73,940.
That's a big price tag leap from the standard A5 or even the base S5, but you get a considerable amount of performance, comfort, and luxury for the money. None of the money feels wasted either. From the minute you step into the S5's cabin to the moment you park it in your driveway, it feels special.
2025 Audi S5 Verdict
Aside from the smallest of tech issues and a steep learning curve for the infotainment/driver interface, the 2025 Audi S5 remains one of the strongest choices in its segment. You don't have to go to Germany to imagine the S5 cruising along roads with no speed limit, with the speedometer deep in the triple digits, eating up the asphalt with no complaints from any passengers. The S5 is thoroughly modern, well made, and an excellent upscale sedan. It's quiet on the highway, it looks and feels luxurious at every turn, and though it's no sports car, it's still entertaining to drive quickly.
For something of a bargain in the luxury class, shoppers should also look at the excellent Genesis G70. It's about as comfortable and premium as it gets for the money. For a bit more drivetrain selection and a lower price, consider checking out the Lexus ES too. Rowdier rivals like the speedy Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing are worth a closer look also, however the Caddy leans a bit more towards hardcore enthusiast vibes versus the S5's refined and restrained performance.