2025 Lexus ES Review: Old School Luxury Needs A Rethink Not A Redesign

It's hard to make a case for the 2025 Lexus ES as exciting. While the IS trim has the potent V8 in its IS 500 F Sport Performance flagship to add some halo, and the sizable LS trim leans into the luxury Lexus' badge has always represented, the ES sits quietly in-between. Now in its seventh generation, you'd be forgiven for forgetting it even existed.

Advertisement

Arguably, the people at Lexus haven't exactly kept the ES top-of-mind. The seventh-gen car went on sale in 2018, with a fairly low-key facelift in early 2021. It has the spindle grille now familiar — and a lot less visually shocking — from most Lexus models, but more important was the addition of all-wheel drive to what had, until then, been front-wheel drive only.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Where many mid-cycle refreshes pare things back to just the most popular trims, Lexus has a whopping ten for the regular ES, and a further five for the hybrid version. That includes several F Sport branded models, and unlike is the case elsewhere in Lexus' range, they're not always just an aesthetic change.