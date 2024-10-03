Low Profile Vs. Standard Tires: What's The Difference?

Every few years, car owners need to think about getting new tires. Maybe you're seeing signs that the tires need to be replaced: uneven tread wear, minimal tread left, unsightly bulges. Maybe you just want a new look.

One of the many decisions you could make in shopping for the next set is whether to go with low-profile tires or regular tires. Many people buy low-profile tires for a sportier look, but switching to these from regular tires involves extra consideration. For one thing, they cost more and are more expensive to replace than regular tires. Also, low-profile tires fit bigger wheels than regular tires for the same vehicle, so switching tires may include the extra expense of switching wheels to make sure the overall tire diameter stays within manufacturer specs. The wrong size wheel and tire might not fit in the wheel well, and could affect the accuracy of the vehicle's speedometer and even gearing.

But, once you have the right size tires for your vehicle, is there any real difference in performance whether they are low profile or regular?