2024 Lexus NX 450h+ F Sport Handling Review: A Practical Plug-In Hybrid

Throughout my stint behind the wheel of the NX, I did plenty of running around town and using it for errands like groceries, general outings, etc. In addition, I took it on a 300-mile round-trip road trip, with average speeds between 70 and 80 miles per hour. Regardless of urban or highway driving, the dashboard displayed showed an average fuel economy rating of 45.4 miles per gallon. That is, of course, taking into account the use of the hybrid battery system.

Where I live, there isn't an abundance of electric vehicle charging opportunities. However, I did luck out by stumbling upon a few shopping centers that offer free charging via either Volta or ChargePoint, which allowed me to charge the vehicle's plug-in hybrid battery completely a handful of times. Even with plenty of driving done with an empty battery — utilizing only the standard hybrid vehicle driving mode — to see north of 45 miles per gallon average at the end of my driving experience was nothing short of impressive.

From a 100% charge, I left the station in full EV mode and managed to eclipse 30 miles without using the engine through traffic lights, school zones, stop-and-go traffic, and so on. With a full battery on the interstate, I cruised over 50 miles without the engine. That said, a lot of it was downhill and can be accredited to regenerative braking.