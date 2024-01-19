2024 Lexus NX 350h AWD Review: Hybrid SUV Proves There's More To Life Than MPG

As the automotive world hurtles toward electrification, it's easy to forget that not every driver is set up to make the leap toward a full EV quite yet. The good news is that — depending on your budget, priorities, and access to a charger — there are still options that trim your gas consumption without demanding a hair-shirt driving experience along the way. Take, by way of example, the 2024 Lexus NX 350h AWD.

Effectively at the midpoint of the automaker's NX line-up, the NX 350h is a mild hybrid. Flanked on one side by its gas-only crossover siblings and on the other by more powerful (and more expensive) plug-in hybrid versions, it's a more premium argument of the sort we've long heard about Toyota's Prius. Take the familiarity of an internal combustion vehicle, add an electric drivetrain component that doesn't involve external charging, and watch your miles per gallon rise with the judicious blending of the two.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Saving at the pump isn't a hybrid's only advantage, of course. Electrification brings a change in driving dynamics, too, even if mild-hybrids aren't quite as night-and-day a difference as purely electric vehicles tend to be. The big question, then, is whether the NX is worth the premium and whether the experience from behind the wheel lives up to Lexus' luxury billing.