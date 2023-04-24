2023 Lexus RZ 450e Review: Refined Electric SUV Stumbles Where It Matters

For an automaker obsessed with quiet comfort, Lexus has been oddly slow to embrace fully electric vehicles. The arrival of the 2023 Lexus RZ 450e is a big deal for Toyota's luxury arm, but it's also a laggard in terms of the broader industry. Mercedes, BMW, and Audi have all had electric SUVs for some time now; Genesis has been punching above its weight with its electrified line-up; and even if Cadillac is struggling to build enough Lyriq, there's no doubt that demand is there.

The RZ, then, can't afford to be an afterthought. The good news is that — with one exception — Lexus' offering on paper is excellent. Competitively priced from $59,650 (plus destination, and before any incentives or rebates), well-equipped, and distinctive enough to stand out among its SUV rivals (and, for that matter, its Lexus stablemates), the RX 450e feels like everything we hoped from the automaker when electric SUVs began appearing a few years back.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Problem is, that "one exception" is a sizable one. With 196-220 miles promised, Lexus finds itself offering the range we'd associate with electric SUVs a few years back, too.