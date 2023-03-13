2023 Lexus RZ 450e First Drive: Electric SUV Offers More Than Just A Clever Yoke

It is impossible to write about driving the new 2023 Lexus RZ and not dedicate some time to One Motion Grip, the new, yoke-controlled, fly-by-wire steering system from Lexus. But since that won't even be an option on the RZ until 2025, we'll start with the car itself — the one you'll actually be able to buy, with a regular steering wheel that is physically connected to the front axle, this year from $59,650.

The RZ is the first pure-electric car from Lexus, in that it is not available as a hybrid or with an internal-combustion drivetrain. It shares the same platform as the Toyota bZ4X, and the overall look of the two cars is quite similar despite the near-$20,000 price premium the Lexus holds over its relative.

Helping to justify that gulf is how the up-market Lexus comes in a dual-motor configuration as standard. Together, these two motors produce a healthy 313 horsepower, with 204 hp going to the front axle and 109 hp headed rearwards. Lexus' Direct4 system sends power wherever it is needed, seamlessly switching the RZ between front, rear, and all-wheel-drive configurations depending on what's needed, all in a matter of milliseconds.