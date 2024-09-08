2024 Lexus LS 500 Review: Old-School Luxury Meets Hands-Free Driving

Luxury doesn't just mean leather seats and real wood on the dashboard these days, with high-end models falling over themselves to add every bell and whistle possible. Amid the vast screens and complicated gadgets of its rivals, the 2024 Lexus LS sails through serenely and — for the most part — simply. A reminder that, for some buyers at least, there's a lot to be said for focusing on just one thing.

Advertisement

What once was shocking, now is commonplace. Lexus' outsized spindle grille, a chrome-fluted hourglass of visual excess, doesn't feel so ostentatious these days. That's more about the industry's general shift to maximized proportions rather than Lexus toning it down on the LS, of course.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Overall, it's not a bad-looking sedan, if a little generic from some quarters. It has presence from scale alone, and the 20-inch dark gray metallic wheels on this particular example look good. That said, there's none of the visual drama of, say, a BMW 7 Series. The Silver Illusion paint is a whopping $3,100 option.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Then again, this isn't a cheap car however you dice it. Even before a small sprinkling of extras, the 2024 LS 500h AWD is $114,210 (before $1,350 destination). All-in, this particular example is just shy of $120K.

Advertisement