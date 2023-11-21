2023 BMW 7 Series Review: V8-Powered 760i Proves Electric Isn't The Only Route To Luxury

The automotive world isn't short on upstarts promising the pinnacle of luxury, but when it comes to wafting with heritage, there are just a few car companies that fit the bill. A mainstay of BMW's lineup since 1977, the 7 Series is the flag bearer for Bavaria's most cutting-edge cosseting and gadgetry. For this seventh generation, that meant loudly beating the electrification drum in the shape of the capable BMW i7. Where, then, does that leave its gasoline counterparts?

While BMW will happily sell you a fully-electric 7 Series, the foundation of the range remains sedans like this 760i xDrive. Big, burly four-doors with big, potent internal combustion engines to play with. And, for that matter, their overarching strategy hews closely to that of the original E23 7 Series nearly five decades ago.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Luxury, according to that tried-and-tested recipe, means performance, refinement, technology, and serious presence. Oh, and the price tag to match.