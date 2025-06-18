2025 Audi A5 And S5 First Drive: A Convincing Case Against The Crossover

Over three decades ago, in 1994, Audi replaced the boxy 80 with the all-new A4. This generational leap helped to catapult Germany's slightly less well-known automaker into a new direction, one bolstered by S4 and Avant variants that followed and further upped the game. In many ways, the A4 singlehandedly helped Audi break into the US market, thanks to an impressive combination of styling presence, all-weather capability, and interior luxury—while simultaneously doubling down on Volkswagen AG's increasingly substantial corporate parts sharing, and profits boosting, efforts.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

Now, once again in the spirit of full disclosure, I must admit to former ownership of a Mk1 Audi TT from the early-2000s—quite possibly my favorite Audi era—but also an A3 2.0T Quattro from 2016. I owned neither particularly long, in the grand scheme of things: a little over two years for the TT and a little more than that for the A3. And in fairness, both employed the transverse engine and Haldex-based Quattro all-wheel-drive layout shared with Volkswagen's contemporary Golf/GTI chassis.