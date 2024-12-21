10 Of The Most Successful Models In Audi History

As well as being arguably one of Audi's best looking cars ever, the R8 was also one its most ambitious. The brand's first true supercar shared both its platform and powertrain with the Lambroghini Gallardo at launch, becoming Audi's halo model and something of an experiment for the brand. Audi had plenty of racing history — in fact, the R8's name was taken from the brand's record-breaking Le Mans prototype — but had never channeled that expertise into a road car quite like this before.

The resulting car was a success in several ways, with its competition variant being highly successful on track and the road variant proving that Audi could produce a supercar to hang with the big guns. The German automaker didn't rest on its laurels either, continually tweaking the R8 over its time on sale with new and improved versions of both its coupe and spyder models.

However, its sales were never as strong as Audi bosses had hoped for, and the R8 was criticized by some for being left behind by its rapidly evolving rivals, despite Audi's periodic upgrades. Perhaps not the most successful supercar of its era then, but definitely a big success in terms of elevating the image of the Audi brand and giving its scores of sedan and SUV buyers a highly desirable — if largely unattainable — halo product to aspire to.

