Who Makes Audi Cars And Where Are They Built?

Audi as we know it today has been around since 1964 when Volkswagen acquired Auto Union GmbH from Daimler-Benz, but its story began long before. In 1909, with founder August Horch, who established the company and named it Audi — the Latin equivalent of Horch — which means "Listen." Sadly, the company ran into financial difficulties about two decades later and was bought out by Jörgen Skafte Rasmussen's DKW in 1928.

Advertisement

Now, DKW was backed financially by the State Bank of Saxony, which also had interests in other automobile companies. In 1932, the Bank decided to bring all of these businesses together under one umbrella (Audi, DKW, Horch, and Wanderer), marking the beginning of Auto Union AG and the famous four rings logo we now associate Audi with.

It's worth noting that Audi makes its own cars, and its long, storied history is filled with landmark vehicles that marked an era. This is thanks to boundary-pushing features and performances that consistently earn them spots on lists of the best German cars in history. The astonishingly fast Audi R8, for example, stood out for its aesthetically pleasing design and for being the first production car to feature full-LED headlamps. The iconic Audi Sport Quattro and Audi TT are other impressive Audi vehicles that are well-regarded for their design and drivability. But these three aren't alone, and the fact that Audi sold 1.6 and 1.9 million cars worldwide in 2022 and 2023, respectively, underscores the popularity and appeal of its cars in general. Sprawling across nine countries and 16 locations, here's everything you need to know about the manufacturing facilities behind these cars.

Advertisement