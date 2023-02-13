Here's How Fast The Audi R8 Really Is

The Audi R8 is the pinnacle of Audi's gas-powered cars before it takes the full plunge toward electrification. The mid-engine sports car is a sleek futuristic performance machine that carries the brand's long heritage of racing into the 21st century. It takes all of Volkswagen Group's and Audi's technology to the nth degree. The term "affordable" doesn't belong in the discussion of cars like the Audi R8, but it shares its 5.2-liter V10 engine with the Lamborghini Huracan and starts at $158,600 compared to the Lambo's $248,295.

With the R8, there are two distinct flavors: there's the V10 Performance RWD Coupe that boasts 562 horsepower through just the rear wheels. Then, there's the V10 Performance Quattro which utilizes Audi's storied "quattro" all-wheel drive system. That variant of the R8 throws down 602 horsepower. The R8 is also available as a convertible in the R8 Spyder model. Either way, it's optioned out, there's no "wrong" answer both models are a respectable, fire-breathing send-off to the brand's V10 and in a sense, gasoline as a whole. But given Audi's iconic stature as the brand's only recent supercar, just how fast does the R8 go?