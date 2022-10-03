Audi R8 Coupe V10 GT RWD Drops Quattro For A Big Engine Goodbye

German automaker Audi has revealed all of the juicy details on its newest R8 Coupe V10 GT RWD model, the final hurrah of the brand's V10 engine in the R8 supercar. We have a gut feeling the R8 and its spacey vibe are making a comeback as an all-electric variant soon, and we say this with deep regard to the ill-fated Audi R8 e-tron, an EV that came at the wrong time. Still, Audi is spicing things up beforehand with the limited-edition R8 coupe V10 GT RWD by guaranteeing absolute driving fun.

It starts with more power underneath its sheet metal, with the naturally-aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine getting more power than ever before. It now has 611 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque, making it the most powerful rear-wheel drive car Audi has ever made. With more potency than the V10 Quattro AWD variant, the newest coupe V10 GT RWD scampers to 60 mph from a dead stop in 3.4 seconds, goes from 0 to 124 mph in 10.1 seconds, and has a 199 mph top speed.