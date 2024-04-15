10 Of The Best German Cars In History

From producing the first-ever automobile to giving us some of the most legendary internal combustion engine machines, Germany has the richest and most celebrated automotive industry. The country is still Europe's biggest contributor to the automotive world, with Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, and Volkswagen continuing to push the boundaries with new technologies and advanced engineering.

That was always the case with German cars. Breaking speed records, winning races, and just producing excellent automobiles have been the driving force for German automakers. As a result, these companies have given us some of the best sports cars, supercars, luxury vehicles, and economy cars in history. Put simply, there is no automotive category where Germans don't participate.

In this article, we will celebrate all the great German cars throughout the nation's automotive history. The focus will be on machines that changed the automotive landscape by pushing the boundaries on what is possible in a motorcar in their respective eras. All of these cars are also historically significant and have given direction to each particular brand that they still follow to this day.

Spanning almost a century, this list might also teach you about some cars you didn't know existed, yet they are engineering marvels nonetheless.