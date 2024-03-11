10 Of The Fastest Station Wagons Ever Built, Ranked

Fast station wagons are a serious object of desire for many gearheads. These days, a fast wagon can run rings around most older supercars while still providing plenty of practicality and daily usability for just about anyone. For the past 30 years, fast wagons have set out to solve that tired old issue of a two-car garage consisting of a sports car and a minivan. No more arguments with your significant other — with a fast wagon, you get both.

The genesis of the modern-day fast wagon can be traced all the way back to the early 90s with the Audi RS2 Avant. The RS2 was the first proper fast wagon, using the most powerful version of Audi's iconic five-cylinder engine up to that point. Ever since the RS2 Avant, tons of other automakers realized the potential of fast wagons.

Automakers are consistently pushing the limits of station wagons, and they're getting faster and faster by the second, thanks to more powerful engines, electric power, and in some cases, an item that can be seen as the wagon's Achilles' heel: aerodynamics. All of those factors combined have resulted in some truly quick station wagons.