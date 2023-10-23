Here's What Makes Audi's Five-Cylinder Engines A Thing Of Beauty

Most automobile engines have an even number of cylinders, from the light and efficient I4 motors found in most economy cars to the more powerful V6 and V8 powerplants under the hoods of typical trucks and SUVs. Some manufacturers, however, have bucked the trend and gone with five-cylinder motors. Volkswagen, Volvo, Fiat, Acura, and Alfa Romeo have all, at some point, used inline or even V5 engines in their vehicles. Still, Audi is probably the automaker that has most frequently used the five-cylinder engine.

Audi was actually the five-cylinder pioneer, developing the first I5 engine in 1976 as a reaction to German laws mandating the distance between cylinders. Unable to increase the bore in existing four-cylinder engines, Audi engineers simply added another chamber. The first Audi 2.1 liter five-banger put out 136 horsepower, and adding a turbocharger boosted that output to 170 horsepower. Audi used that turbocharged 2.1 liter I5 in the 1980 Quattro and dropped a slightly larger version into the RS2 Avant, which was sold only in Europe in the 1994 model year.

Audi currently offers a 2.5-liter inline five-cylinder turbo in two models: the RS3 and the TTRS. The "RS" denotes the German language label Renn Sport, which translates to "racing sport." It's a fitting term for an engine capable of 401 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, delivering both of those whopping benchmarks across a vast sweep of the tachometer's needle. The torque maximum is sustained from 1,750 to 5,850 rpm, and drivers can expect peak horsepower delivery from 5,850 rpm to the 7,000 rpm redline.