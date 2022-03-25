The Failed 70s Dodge Magnum You Probably Didn't Know Existed

The classic first to third-generation Dodge Charger was one of the most legendary vehicles of the muscle car era. The Charger gained more prominence in the 1979 "Dukes of Hazzard" TV series as General Lee, the Duke brothers' getaway car of choice against law enforcement. Chargers also saw action in professional NASCAR racing, and Dodge sold limited-edition homologation variants of the Charger R/T and Charger 500 to the buying public by 1968.

Dodge also built the Charger Daytona in 1969, a muscle car designed to dominate the NASCAR circuit. Named after the Daytona 500, the Charger Daytona won its first-ever race in Talladega and broke the 200 mph speed record. Based on the Charger 500, it had a quirky nose cone and a ridiculously tall rear spoiler. It may look cartoonish, but its svelte body produced a 0.28 drag coefficient, impressive for a car from the late '60s.

The Charger Daytona was so dominant that NASCAR had a change of heart. After enforcing new regulations and guidelines, NASCAR banned the Charger Daytona (and the Plymouth Superbird) from professional racing in 1971. Fast forward to 1978 when Chrysler started work on an updated 1975 Charger design to replace the Charger altogether: The Dodge Magnum.