Revolutionizing Luxury: The History Behind Mercedes' 600 Pullman

The very notion of a limousine has always been ostentatious. Heading down the street in a vehicle that takes up multiple car lengths demonstrates almost nothing other than a desire to parade your wealth to passers-by. Occasionally, there's a more practical reason for it, like packing a dozen teenagers into a stretch limo to go to their senior prom. But even then, it's still meant more to be a symbol of high-class extravagance, making those teenagers feel like the world is their oyster. Like most luxury items, limousines are status symbols.

Because of that connotation, luxury car companies that make limousines tend to go all-out when it comes to their design, and few limos make that point better than the one made by Mercedes-Benz from 1963 to 1981, the 600 Pullman. For those two decades, the German automaker had a vehicle that became almost shorthand for how the rich and powerful commuted. Because of its cost, only a small number of people actually have a 600 — not even 2,700 units were produced throughout its existence. Not only that, an even smaller number of those would have been the Pullman iteration of the 600, which also came as a standard limousine as well.

The 600 earned the nickname the Grosser — that's German for "large" — and despite being over 40 years since one was made, this limo, in many ways, remains the platonic ideal of what a person could want out of a top-of-the-line luxury automobile.