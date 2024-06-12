5 Legendary Audi Models You Can't Buy In The U.S.

You might know Audi as one of the world-famous German car manufacturers with split personalities, building everything from super fast sports cars to luxury SUVs. But despite the brand's global reach, Audi has several iconic models that have been kept away from showrooms in North America.

There are many factors that determine whether a car is sold in the U.S. Strict regulations and standards, especially when it comes to safety and emissions laws, have a big impact on which models can be sold in the United States, for example. Changing these models to comply can be prohibitively expensive to the company, so sometimes manufacturers choose to prioritize models with bigger sales volume and wider appeal. Speaking of appeal, sometimes the issue is that most of the U.S. market doesn't really want some of these cars. Regardless, let's take a look at some of Audi's most legendary models you can't find in the U.S.