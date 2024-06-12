5 Legendary Audi Models You Can't Buy In The U.S.
You might know Audi as one of the world-famous German car manufacturers with split personalities, building everything from super fast sports cars to luxury SUVs. But despite the brand's global reach, Audi has several iconic models that have been kept away from showrooms in North America.
There are many factors that determine whether a car is sold in the U.S. Strict regulations and standards, especially when it comes to safety and emissions laws, have a big impact on which models can be sold in the United States, for example. Changing these models to comply can be prohibitively expensive to the company, so sometimes manufacturers choose to prioritize models with bigger sales volume and wider appeal. Speaking of appeal, sometimes the issue is that most of the U.S. market doesn't really want some of these cars. Regardless, let's take a look at some of Audi's most legendary models you can't find in the U.S.
Audi RS 2 Avant
Audi's first RS model, the RS 2 Avant, was the outcome of a one-of-a-kind collaboration with Porsche in the mid '90s. Porsche wasn't just in an advisory or designer role — the company made substantial contributions to the project by donating the brake system, wheels, and other components from the Porsche 968 Clubsport.
The RS was a part of Audi's racing division, so of course, the RS2 Avant had great performance. It was powered by a 2.2-liter five-cylinder turbocharged engine that produced 311 horsepower and 302 lb-ft of torque. This enabled the car to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 162 mph.
Regardless of its great performance, the RS 2 Avant was never released in the United States. At the time, strict emissions rules and crash safety standards made it difficult to import high-performance European vehicles. Audi's limited production run — with just 2,891 copies made — didn't help either. It wasn't until the 25-year import exemption regulation took effect in 2019 that American fans could legally transport the RS 2 Avant into the country. These days, well-maintained copies fetch between the equivalent of roughly $32,000 and $51,000 in the U.K. Stateside, prices even went as high $70,000 in a 2022 auction.
Audi A1
As Audi's smallest model, the A1 offers a premium alternative in the supermini sector and is often compared to the Mini Cooper. However, the A1 remains a tiny but brilliant car North America never got.
The A1 had a variety of petrol engines, including a 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine providing 94 bph and a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 204 bhp. These engines were paired with either a five- or six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed S tronic automatic transmission. If it seems confusing, that's because the A1 had a whole lineup in its name with different trims: Technik (the entry level one), Sport (self-explanatory), S line (an even sportier version, but more on that later), Black Edition (exactly what that sounds like), and Vorspung (the high end one, with better infotainment and multicolored LEDs on the inside). In Europe, the A1 Sportback fetches the equivalent of almost $30,000, but none of these options are available in the U.S.
The reason for this is pretty straightforward, and Peter Schwarzenbauer, Audi's global sales and marketing head, explained it simply in an interview with Automotive News: "I'm not so sure yet we really see a trend to small cars in the United States." Smaller models like the A1 struggle to acquire momentum because U.S. consumers prefer larger automobiles.
Audi S1
The Audi S1 is an internationally loved little hatchback but, unfortunately, American shoppers will have to relocate to own one. The S1 was launched back in 2014, a time when there was a growing demand for high-performance superminis. It's based on the A1, but packs a far stronger punch.
The S1 shares many components with the Volkswagen Golf GTI, including the powerful EA888 2.0-liter turbocharged engine. This engine produces 228 bhp and 273 lb-ft of torque, accelerating from 0 to 62 mph in just 5.9 seconds. Like the RS2, the engine is combined with Audi's famed Quattro all-wheel-drive tech for superb traction and handling. Unlike many modern hot hatches, the S1 only comes with a six-speed manual transmission.
The performance still couldn't push the Audi S1 to the United States market. Audi didn't release an official statement explaining why, but it could be that, in addition to the American market generally favoring larger automobiles, amending the vehicle to meet U.S. emissions regulations would have added too much to an already hefty price tag of $40,000. Nevertheless, we can still cross our fingers for something to change in the future.
Audi RS 4 Avant
Any list talking about legendary Audi models wouldn't be complete without the famous RS 4 Avant. It is a high-performance wagon version of the A4 sedan and has a cult following in Europe, but is still out of reach for enthusiasts in the United States.
The RS 4 Avant debuted in 1999, but over the years, it was heavily upgraded and modified. Initially powered by a 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6, later models switched to a normally aspirated V8 before adopting its current 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine. This version comes up with an impressive 444 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque, allowing the car to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 174 mph. The RS4 is one of the fastest station wagons ever built, and its engine's remarkable output is matched by an eight-speed automatic transmission. Plus, it's also equipped with Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system.
None of this performance can be enjoyed on U.S. roads, though. In 2023, Audi publicly confirmed that there were no plans to import this vehicle to the United States. Instead, the brand decided to focus on larger, more profitable models such as the RS 6 Avant, which already fills the high-performance wagon niche.
Audi SQ5 TDI
The Audi SQ5 TDI, a performance-oriented diesel crossover, is kind of unique in Audi's lineup. Introduced as a high-performance variation of the Q5, it has a powerful 3.0-liter V6 turbo-diesel engine that produces 336 bhp and 516 lb-ft of torque. This powertrain, which also has a 48-volt mild-hybrid system and an electrically powered compressor, provides fast throttle response and outstanding performance, hitting 62 mph from 0 in 5.1 seconds. The maximum speed is an impressive 155 mph.
The SQ5 TDI is also on the radar of many Audi fans because of its performance improvements, which include a sound actuator in the exhaust system to increase the engine note and adjustable dampers for a stronger suspension configuration. It has an eight-speed automatic transmission and, of course, Quattro all-wheel drive. The SUV also has an optional sport differential, which helps redistribute more torque toward the rear and minimize understeer.
It's a shame to talk about how amazing these cars are, only to conclude that you can't buy them in the U.S. In the SQ5's case, the issue seems to be that the pollution standards in the U.S. are more rigorous for diesel engines than gasoline ones, and the cost of bringing the SQ5 TDI up to U.S. requirements most certainly outweighs the potential sales gains for Audi — or so we think. Eco-wise, this is for the best, but still disappointing to Audi fans stateside.