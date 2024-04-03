10 Tiny But Brilliant Cars North America Never Got

It's one of the best stories in the auto industry. The original Fiat Panda came along in 1980 to replace the Fiat 500 as the automaker's entry-level model. It was a small basic car that could do just about anything you asked from it, and that would also be dependable, reliable, and easy to work on. This would be one of Fiat's best decisions ever, as the original Panda carried on until 2003 with little to no changes.

Even in the car's next two generations, Fiat did not forget what made the original Panda so great. Even though Fiat does not have a stellar reputation for reliability, the Panda is a solid workhorse. With the optional AWD system in the 4x4 versions, it can get to places that other small cars wouldn't dare to even touch. Fiat has not given up on the Panda 4x4 either, continuing to offer it to this day.

The second generation Panda even brought along a fast version, the Panda 100HP, which pushed 100 horsepower as the name implies. The Panda is still such an enormous moneymaker for Fiat, in fact, that thanks to increased recent demand, it will not be fully replaced by the electric Panda that's due soon. That car is still happening, but the regular Panda will carry on for at least another three years badged as the Pandina. Despite the Panda's diminutive dimensions, its story and success are absolutely colossal.