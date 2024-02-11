Ford Fiesta: Flop Or Secret Success?

While the Ford Fiesta may not be the most legendary vehicle in automotive history, it still has an interesting past, prompting questions about its level of success. In the early 70s, the world grappled with an oil supply deficit that caused lengthy lines at the pump, steep prices, and flared tempers. Suddenly, people didn't want big block engines and looked to more compact, fuel-efficient, and inexpensive options.

Carmakers rushed to capitalize on the subcompact car craze, including Ford. Yet, Ford's vision incorporated more aerodynamics and prioritized passenger space in the first 1976 model. One of the Fiesta's advantages was the number of models available throughout its life, which would continue to be one of its strongest aspects.

The Fiesta gained in popularity over its initial run so that by 1983, Ford had sold more than a million units. After several iterations of this sub-compact, Ford announced that its production would cease in 2023. Over the years, Ford Fiesta faced drops in sales and the dichotomy of great success in Europe with struggles in the States. So, while the Fiesta experienced successful and disappointing periods during its production, it's not among Ford's biggest car flops of all time and will continue to live on in the minds of enthusiasts. During its run, this car's looks could fool you into thinking it was slow. However, some Fiestas belonged to a group of cars that are faster than they look.